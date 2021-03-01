CCSD students see teacher, classmates in person for the first time this school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Excitement and nervousness were among the many emotions for families and their students who were heading back to the classroom for the first time in nearly a year.

At O.K. Adcock Elementary School, which is off the U.S. 95 near Torrey Pines Drive, there was designated drop off areas for buses transporting students and parents dropping off students. Crossing guards were also in place to make sure that students who walk to school arrived safely.

Monday is the first day of in-person learning for Cohort A which comprises of students who will be doing in-person learning on Mondays and Tuesdays and then distance learning Wednesday through Friday. Cohort B will do their in-person learning on Thursdays and Fridays and the distance learning on the other days.

As students waited outside to enter the school, they were kept apart to avoid close contact but that didn’t stop some students from expressing their joy at seeing classmates in person.

“I feel excited that I’m back at school so I can see all my friends,” said third grader Nicholas Villeda.

It was also a big day for parents who since last March have had to shoulder the added responsibility of helping their children with distance learning.

Although students who returned to school will do a hybrid schedule that only has them on campus two days a week, for parents, it’s a start.

“He’s excited to get back into school and seeing people and his friends again and just building those connections again. I think it’s good for them,” said Dominique Sharoian, CCSD parent.

“I’m excited that they are actually back in the classrooms,” said Heather Giefer, CCSD parent. “It’s hard for first and third graders to be online all day.”

Cohort B’s first day will be Thursday, March 4.