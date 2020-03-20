CCSD students prepare for virtual learning; paper assignments also available at food pickup sites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since Nevada students are not in school right now due to coronavirus fears, the governor has ordered virtual learning to begin Monday at all schools in the state.

The Clark County Schook District is currently offering online resources for students while teachers set-up Google Classrooms.

“My mom wakes up in the morning, and then we start doing and try to get as much done as possible,” said Makenna Higbee, 10th grade at Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy.

Many CCSD students are using Google Classroom right now to continue their studies. Google Classroom is a free web service that allows teachers to post assignments and get creative with lessons.

“Tried some different things from me that I normally don’t do such as chats and blogs and tried to get people involved,” said Jim Frazee, a teacher at CCSD.

The district also added educational links onto the district’s website, but as stated online, “these student learning extension opportunities are not required for students to complete, but attempt to provide activities for students to engage in learning at home.”

The online courses have been made optional due to equity issues. Not every student has access to the internet.

“I have internet and a phone so,” said Andrew Flores, a student at Clark High School.

Cristen Drummond, Reporter: “Do you have a computer?”

Andrew Flores: “Not really, nope.”

For students who can not access online resources at home, CCSD says there are paper assignments ready for pick up at all of the food distributions sites. That’s because it’s impossible to have a universal policy where they have expectations that every kid is going to be able to turn in something and get it graded.

The department of education requires school districts to support students. Educators are expected to contact students at least once a week. Part of the effort is to keep attendance and monitor classwork.