CCSD students participate in global climate change protest

Valley High School students walk out of their classrooms to participate in Global Climate Strike.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Clark County School District students joined hundreds and thousands of people across the globe who took to the streets Friday to demand that leaders tackle climate change.

With signs in hand, roughly fifteen Valley High School students walked out of their classrooms to demand action on climate change.

Samia Hufane, is a senior at Valley High School and organized the rally Friday morning; he did so knowing he may face an unexcused absence.

“We need to make sure that children younger than us, people older than us and ourselves, all will have access to a sustainable earth, ” said local student Samia Hufane.

The protest was happening during the “Global Climate Strike, ” a worldwide movement involving youth and adults calling for climate justice a few days before the United Nations’ Climate Action Summit.

Global Climate Strike in New York City

“We’re demanding a Green New Deal, we’re demanding respect for Indigenous lands; we’re demanding environmental justice, we are demanding sustainable agriculture be implemented and protection of biodiversity, ” said Jackie Chiakulas, climate action organizer for 350 Nevada.

Nearly 10 schools across the Las Vegas Valley showed interest online. But not all participated, including Green Valley High School.

“It shows that our generation, that other kids my age do recognize the problem, ” added Hufane.