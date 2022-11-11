LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A creative high school student could be taking home $1,000 or more if they win a local art competition that celebrates a blockbuster film.

It’s the 10th anniversary of the release of the popular movie “Hunger Games” and Clark County School District students were tasked with designing a costume that was created from recycled materials found in the student’s home or school. Costumes made by the top 25 finalists are on display at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

Hunger Games exhibition at MGM Grand Hotel. (KLAS)

The artwork can be viewed the following hours: