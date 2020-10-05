CCSD student bakes cake pops to raise money for new iPad

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County School District student is using his skills in the kitchen to raise money for his educational needs.

Francisco Flores wants to upgrade his device during distance education, but he cannot just go to the store and buy it due to financial limitations. So instead, he is taking the initiative to raise money by selling Halloween themed cake pops for an iPad.

Flores bakes the sweet treat in his kitchen. The junior at Cheyenne High School started his fundraising effort a few days ago after having issues with his computer during virtual learning.

Flores wants to sell enough cake pops to buy an iPad with a keyboard. He says that will make it multi-functional and possibly easier to do his online assignments.

The 16-year-old is the youngest of four children to a single mother.

He tells 8 News Now working for his educational needs is not uncommon.

“I always baked, and I would always fundraise money,” Flores said. “I started in middle school when I would want to buy like textbooks, or we would want to go on field trips. My parents couldn’t afford it so I would have to make money on my own.”

Flores’ says the iPad can help him beyond high school.

He dreams of attending Columbia University and majoring in education. He eventually wants to teach at an elementary school.

Flores charges two dollars for three cake pops and is taking orders now. To place an order, you can reach out to him at francisco12tgh@gmail.com.

He also has a go fund me page. You can find more information on that HERE.