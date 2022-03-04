LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Student attendance in the Clark County School District (CCSD) improved compared to last week, according to figures released Friday.

Student attendance averaged 89.5% this week, compared to 88.5% last week. CCSD is providing the numbers as a measure of how attendance is progressing since the five-day “Stop the Spread” pause. The district has said that student attendance is usually around 90%.

STUDENTS: Monday, Feb. 28: 86.84% of students in school Tuesday, March 1: 93.20% of students in school Wednesday, March 2: 89.75% of students in school Thursday, March 3: 89.46% of students in school Friday, March 4: 88.54% of students in school



Attendance for teachers and staff shows absences were higher on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week. The daily average of absences for teachers and staff was 1,211 this week, compared to 1,182 last week — a four-day week after the Presidents Day holiday. The previous week, absences averaged 1,242 per day.

TEACHERS AND STAFF: Monday, Feb. 28 : 1,211 absences (fill rate of 34.4%) Tuesday, March 1 : 967 absences (fill rate of 32.9%) Wednesday, March 2 : 1,223 absences (fill rate of 31.9%) Thursday, March 3 : 1,090 absences (fill rate of 37%) Friday, March 4: 1,566 absences (fill rate of 33.8%)



Fill rate indicates the percentage of teacher absences requiring a substitute that were in fact filled by a substitute. The percentage is calculated by dividing the number of filled absences by the number of absences that required a substitute.