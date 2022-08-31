LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Basic High School student was arrested on campus Wednesday. According to an email from the school’s principal to parents, Clark County School District Police took the student into custody for bringing a gun to school.

Basic High School principal Gerald Bustamante’s email said “the district will pursue any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.”

Bustamante said no threats were made to students or staff. No additional details were released.

Students and parents are encouraged to report violence or weapons to the SafeVoice reporting system. The number is 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), or go to the website at safevoicenv.org. An app can also be downloaded.

No information was released on how school officials became aware of the weapon.