LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student at Sandy Valley High School was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a threat, according to the Clark County School District.
In a statement sent to Sandy Valley parents on Thursday, Principal Tati Hadavi said the threat was to a staff member and there were no threats directed at the high school.
A source told 8 News Now the arrested student was a 15-year-old boy.
“Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct,” Hadavi said.
There are also concerns among some Sandy Valley parents, according to the source, that the district waited until Thursday to notify parents of Wednesday’s arrest.
Below is the full letter sent to parents:
Dear Sandy Valley High School families,
As always, we want to inform you of important matters in our school community.
Yesterday afternoon, were informed of a threat to a staff member. The matter was immediately reported to police. As a result of the investigation, a juvenile was arrested in connection with the threat. There were no threats directed at the school.
Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.
I am asking that parents and guardians talk to their students about the ramifications of breaking the Student Code of Conduct.
Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.
We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact the school’s main office at 702-799-0935.
Thank you.Tati Hadavi, Sandy Valley High School principal