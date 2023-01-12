LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student at Sandy Valley High School was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a threat, according to the Clark County School District.

In a statement sent to Sandy Valley parents on Thursday, Principal Tati Hadavi said the threat was to a staff member and there were no threats directed at the high school.

A source told 8 News Now the arrested student was a 15-year-old boy.

“Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct,” Hadavi said.

There are also concerns among some Sandy Valley parents, according to the source, that the district waited until Thursday to notify parents of Wednesday’s arrest.

Below is the full letter sent to parents: