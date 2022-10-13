LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The efforts on student achievement across the Clark County School District were discussed at Thursday’s board of trustees meeting.

Overall results showed that 59% of CCSD schools had increased index scores in the Nevada School Performance Framework, according to a report from the district.

Additionally, 31% of schools reported an increase of 10 points or more the report stated.

Other areas of student achievement were discussed including the implementation of Tier I instructional materials for math classes at elementary schools, which are reported to have helped in the rebound of student achievement, according to CCSD.

The continuation of summer learning opportunities across the district was also cited as a contributing factor to success in student achievement.

Additionally, ACT released an updated report of high school average results for the class of 2022, and it was presented to the CCSD Board of School Trustees.

The report showed the national average composite score (ACT) came in at 19.8, while Nevada students’ average ACT scores came in at 17.3.

Meanwhile, neighboring states such as Utah showed average ACT scores of 19.9.

A complete look at the ACT news release is provided below.

Dr. Jesus Jara the school district superintendent released a statement regarding CCSD proficiency scores.

With today’s Focus 2024 Student Achievement results, we informed the community on our children’s proficiency rates related to English language arts, mathematics, science, and the ACT. While CCSD results track with learning loss experienced nationally as a result of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, we refuse to accept these proficiency rate results as static for our southern Nevada children. Dr. Jesus Jara, CCSD Superintendent

Last week, the Clark County School District Board of Trustees voted to approve an extension of Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara’s contract, which will include a $76,000 raise. The extension was approved with a 4 to 3 vote.