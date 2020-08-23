CCSD still working to provide internet access, devices to students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) says it is still working to connect students with internet access and computer devices, just a day before the start of the school year.

In the last two weeks, CCSD claims it has done the following:

found 43,000 students through Emergency Roll Call effort;

assisted more than 50,000 kids with an expressed need for a device;

connected more than 6,000 kids through the Family Support Center

“Time now to redouble efforts until EVERY child is connected and ready!” CCSD stated in a news release Sunday.

It says they need to find 68,000 kids and connect more than 20,000.

Any student or family needing connection should call the Family Support Center at 888-616-2476.

The school district thanked the Task Force’s leadership, the community’s mobilization and CCSD’s heroes for helping distribute the resources for online education.