CCSD still working to provide internet access, devices to students

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) says it is still working to connect students with internet access and computer devices, just a day before the start of the school year.

In the last two weeks, CCSD claims it has done the following:

  • found 43,000 students through Emergency Roll Call effort;
  • assisted more than 50,000 kids with an expressed need for a device;
  • connected more than 6,000 kids through the Family Support Center

“Time now to redouble efforts until EVERY child is connected and ready!” CCSD stated in a news release Sunday.

It says they need to find 68,000 kids and connect more than 20,000.

Any student or family needing connection should call the Family Support Center at 888-616-2476.

The school district thanked the Task Force’s leadership, the community’s mobilization and CCSD’s heroes for helping distribute the resources for online education.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories