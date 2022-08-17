LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School District (CCSD) is still trying to hire educators as the teacher shortage expands nationwide, and a new study shows Nevada is in the top two for states with the most teacher vacancies.

Clark County is home to the fifth largest school district in the United States, with 320,000 students.

And many of those students are without a designated teacher.

“You can see that teachers are fleeing, just the stress level is really high,” said Lauren Burlison, a middle school teacher.

Burlison has been with the district for 5 years, and despite having administrative support, she is taking a break from the classroom this year. She said it wasn’t an easy decision but a necessary one, as health issues, and workload became too much.

CCSD announced it has added incentives to recruit more teachers such as making the starting pay $50,000 and giving a relocation bonus, but Burlison wants veteran teachers to be valued first.

“I would be making the same starting salary as somebody walking right into the classroom,” she said.

There’s also the issue of more teacher benefits, which Marie Neisess, of the Clark County Education Association, said will be an ongoing battle.

“Now we need to focus on retaining our educators that we do have here and that’s a fight that CCEA will take on in Carson City, said Neisess.