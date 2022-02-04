CCSD staffing improves every day this week except Friday; student attendance not reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Staffing improved slightly through the week as the Clark County School District finished a second full week of classes after the 5-day “Stop the Spread” pause.

Seventeen days after the pause, more teachers were in attendance — except on Friday — according to information released by CCSD.

The district did not release numbers on student attendance this week. Student attendance had improved for consecutive weeks, climbing from about 85% to 87.7% last week. CCSD said the average for the school year has been around 90%.

Figures provided by the district:

TEACHERS AND STAFF: Monday, Jan. 31: 1,115 absences (fill rate of 33.4%) Tuesday, Feb. 1: 921 absences (fill rate of 36.3%) Wednesday, Feb. 2: 1,073 absences (fill rate of 35%) Thursday, Feb. 3: 1,065 absences (fill rate of 36.2%) Friday, Feb. 4: 1,502 absences (fill rate of 34.7%)



Absences were significantly down except on Friday, when seven more teachers were absent than on Friday, Jan. 28. Fill rates were higher every day.

Fill rate indicates the percentage of teacher absences requiring a substitute that were in fact filled by a substitute. The percentage is calculated by dividing the number of filled absences by the number of absences that required a substitute.