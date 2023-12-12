LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Records from the Clark County School District show that in the past twelve months staffers have traveled to Hawaii, Texas, and Los Angeles in an attempt to recruit more teachers. But what’s unknown is if those trips resulted in any new hires.

On Monday, 8 News Now reported that 17 staffers went to Miami during the Fourth of July holiday on a recruitment trip that the district said didn’t lead to a teacher being hired.

According to receipts, two recruiters were in Hawaii from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10 of this year and stayed at the Courtyard by Marriott on Waikiki Beach. The cost to taxpayers was $1,550.

Add in the food, flight, car rental, and baggage the overall cost of the trip was nearly $5,000.

“There should be an investment in recruitment when you have high vacancies,” Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita said.

The teacher’s union has been hammering CCSD over its high teacher vacancies. Contract negotiations between both sides are at an impasse.

Data 8 News Now obtained showed there were 1,100 teacher openings entering the 2022-2023 school year.

“I think the measure of any investment on a recruitment process is whether or not it’s hiring people. Whether or not people are coming in, I think that’s the final determining factor if that money is being spent in the right way,” Vellardita said.

Recruiters submitted documents for their Hawaiian trip, indicating they visited students at Hawai’i Pacific University and Brigham Young University-Hawaii. CCSD hasn’t stated if any students from these two universities were hired.

A CCSD social media post showed recruiters went back to Hawaii in September.

8 News Now added up all CCSD recruiting trips and it totaled around $160,000.

Multiple attempts 8 News Now made to CCSD for comment on the trips to Hawaii were unmet.

In addition, 8 News Now also reached out to some CCSD Board of Trustees members since they are in charge of the district’s purse strings.

Trustee Katie Williams said, “Thanks for reaching out, but this is an operational question, and I’m going to direct you to the communications department for the district.”

Trustee Linda Cavazos did not respond.

That $160,000 price tag for recruiting also included trips to Los Angeles and Corpus Christi, Texas where two recruiters stayed at a hotel near the beach, according to records.