CCSD staff told UNLV, CSN Henderson sites will only vaccinate medical professionals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School district employees are being told that only staff medical professionals will receive COVID-19 vaccines at UNLV and CSN Henderson vaccination sites at this time.

A statement from the Clark County School District (CCSD) indicates all others will be turned away, even if they have an appointment to be vaccinated.

“Appointments scheduled at other locations will not be impacted,” according to the CCSD statement.

“We have been working with UNLV this week to determine the next steps in offering vaccinations to our CCSD community. At this time, the work to set up the scheduling website and process is still ongoing. As a result, a specific date is not yet available for CCSD staff utilizing the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) pods,” the statement said.

CCSD said it will continue to communicate with staff as additional information comes in, and directs questions to health-check@nv.ccsd.net