CCSD staff to recommend full-time distance learning during special meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District staff will recommend full-time distance learning during a Board of School Trustees special meeting on July 21. Staff will also recommend a student instruction start date of Aug. 24.

“As the health and safety of our students, families and staff remains our top priority, and due to the continuous increases of COVID-19 positive cases, the distance education option is currently the most responsible course of action,” the District wrote in a message Monday.

CCSD says licensed professionals, administrators and support professionals will report on Aug. 5. During this time, professional learning will be provided “to maximize the distance education experience.”

The meeting will be held tomorrow at 4 p.m. Staff plans to share more information on the instructional model.