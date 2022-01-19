CCSD staff, students return to classroom after 5-day pause

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District campuses reopen Wednesday morning following a five-day pause due to staff shortages caused by COVID-19.

The pause was put in place to give people time to school employees time to recover and school nurses time to catch up on a backlog of calls to process COVID-19 cases in the district.

Teachers who spoke with 8 News Now have mixed feelings about the pause and whether it was long enough.

“I know that there are many teachers who are concerned because they have immune diseases. Some teachers have underlying health issues,” said Luanne Wagner, Clark High School teacher.

The CCSD staff has contacted thousands of teachers and families of students to find out if they would be ready to return to classes today.

Of the 1,409 employees contacted, 1,068 were cleared to return to work, and contacts with 4,057 families indicated 2,324 students would be returning.

Some teachers feel in-person learning is the best but they want safety to be a priority.

“I don’t want to go back to virtual learning. Those kids were not getting the academic rigor they are getting in a classroom,” said Kristan Nigro, Steve Shorr Elementary School teacher.

Because of the pause, students will have class on Feb. 7 and April 25.