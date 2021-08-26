CCSD staff member accused of sharing offensive COVID post on social media

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Families are outraged over a social media post supposedly shared by an assistant principal at Cimarron High School.

The social media post in question is directed at those who are unvaccinated and states that those who are unmasked or unvaccinated should perish. Another part of the post reads, “If you are not taking proactive measures then I hope you catch it and die quickly, hashtag sorry, not sorry.”

The father of a Cimarron High School student says his daughter saw the post as he is in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Vincent Giustina tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and is now battling bilateral pneumonia. His daughter, a Cimarron High School student, as well as his step-son, are also positive.

“I’m stuck and I can’t do anything. I’m a big guy and I can’t even get out of bed without help,” says Vincent Giustina who is battling COVID.

“They’re worried sick and it’s a sad situation,” adds Giustina.

He and his daughter are not vaccinated. He says his daughter sent him the post after the school notified him of her positive case.

“I think it’s absolutely unprofessional. My daughter’s at home worried about her daddy, and she’s going to put that out on social media,” Giustina says.

On Wednesday, an email was sent to Cimarron-Memorial High School families. It states in part, the district is aware of a social media post made by a staff member and is working to address the situation.

Giustina says there needs to be more consequences. “The school needs to do some sort of apologizing, not just a little email like ‘I’m sorry she said this we dealt with it.’ No, I need to see it through to the end,” he added.

He also says he took the post personally due to the timing, and his vaccination status. Giustina says he has now heard from both sides on whether or not to get the vaccine and he doesn’t wish this on anyone.

“If you would have asked me that two weeks ago I would have said ‘absolutely not, it’s my body it’s my choice’ it’s just because of the pain and everything, and the drugs and everything they’re pumping into me, and it’s not comfortable. I would do anything right now to not have to go through this,” he says.

Hundreds of people are now expressing their outrage through a “change.org” petition, calling on the assistant principal to be fired.

8 News Now reached out to the school district for comment and is awaiting a response.