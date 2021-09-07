CCSD staff hold walkout to protest vaccine mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of Clark County School District employees did not show up to work on Tuesday in protest of a vaccine mandate.

What started as a school district walkout, has quickly grown to workers from a variety of industries in Las Vegas.

The group that coordinated the rally is called, Las Vegas Freedom of choice, which has more than 37,000 members on Facebook.

They say they’re not for or against masks and vaccinations but want people to have a say in these decisions.

This picked up momentum after the school board allowed CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara to create a vaccine mandate for all employees.

Brianna, who has asked to stay anonymous over concerns for her job is a teacher within the school district and says many families are concerned this could lead to more mandates down the line.

“The parents wanted us to band together because they feel that their kids are going to be next. I don’t disagree with that, I know they’re already forcing the vaccination on students at UNLV. If they’re willing to do it to college students, eventually they will do it to our high schoolers, middle schoolers, and potentially the elementary students,” she said.

Brianna says staff members taking part in Tuesday’s walk-out want to show the school district the impact it would have if they weren’t there.