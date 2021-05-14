CCSD staff and students to continue wearing masks ‘out of an abundance of caution’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although Governor Sisolak says Nevada will follow the latest recommendations on wearing masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Clark County School District has other plans centered around precaution.

CCSD says “out of an abundance of caution,” they want masks to continue to be worn to protect students and staff.

CCSD released the following statement:

“We understand that there are some changes in the guidance being provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding mask-wearing for vaccinated individuals. At this time, out of an abundance of caution, we must ensure that masks continue to be worn to protect our students and staff. Therefore, we will continue to require masks to be worn at all schools and work locations.”

CCSD says it will also provide additional information and direction next week based on local mitigation and guidance updates.