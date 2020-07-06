CCSD special board meeting to address back to school plans amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Safely reopening schools in the fall is a hot topic for parents, teachers, and students and Monday night the Clark County School Board of Trustees will dig into the administration’s plan at a special meeting.

CCSD is tasked with getting around 300,000 students and their teachers back into a somewhat normal learning environment during the pandemic.

The plan calls for blended learning and students would attend school two days a week and learn remotely for the other three days. Parents also have the option of a digital-only plan where all learning would be done virtually.

The plans also include masks, forced social distancing, and enhanced cleaning.

“This unconventional plan isn’t an educational structure that is conducive to long-term positive outcomes. But it is a plan that will ensure our students have an educational future,” said Dr. Jesus Jara, CCSD superintendent.

The school board is expected to vote at on the plan on Thursday, July 9.

You can have your voice heard at the Monday night meeting. You can email questions and comments to: BoardMTGComments@NV.CCSD.net before 1 p.m. today.