CCSD senior gives back to the community, plans to serve in the army

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County School District star graduate plans on attending a military college. He believes in selfless service and is already practicing that right now during the pandemic.

Meet Slateon Frederick — a Las Vegas senior with a love of duty and country. He plans to attend the Citadel Military College of South Carolina in the fall.

“I’m hoping to be make a career out of it. And I would definitely like to go psy-ops in the army, which is psychological warfare in a sense or psychological operations,” said Frederick. “I have a four year Army National ROTC scholarship.”

This is a decision he made after completing the Military Science, Technology and Emergency Mangement Program at Valley High School — the first of it’s kind for the CCSD.

“It’s divided between, you know, people who are great leaders, and that people are just really good with computers and mathematics and science,” Frederick said. “We expected a lot. And we were able to receive a lot in the end.”

The end to his senior year was shaken up by school closing due to the pandemic. While he keeps-up with distance learning, he’s also making a difference.

Frederick helps prepare Chromebooks at Decker Elementary School. He assists teachers with distributing the devices to hundreds of students who need them to continue their education at home.

“It’s pretty awesome to be able to give back,” Frederick said. “Hopefully that these kids will still be able to learn during a, you know, a crisis like now.”

Frederick ,who has a weighted 4.6 GPA, ran cross country and was part of Valley High School’s Cyber Patriot Team and a Valley Viking Scholar. The group celebrates students’ success through community service.