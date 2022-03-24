LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) trustees have voted to sell what might be the last Cold War bomb shelter in the Las Vegas valley and the 2.06 acre site where it is located for $1,910,081.25 to U.S. Express Carriers which is based in Henderson. The School District had set the fair market value of the 2.06-acre property near Rainbow and Blue Diamond at $990,000.

The bunker was built in a remote corner of the Las Vegas valley in the 1950s and was intended to be the Clark County government’s headquarters in the case of an atomic emergency.

The old Arden bomb shelter in the southwest valley is being auctioned by its current owner, the Clark County School District. (Photo: Duncan Phenix – KLAS)

There were three sealed bids opened at the CCSD Board of Trustees meeting Thursday night ranging from 1.05 mil. to 1.55 mil. Following those bide being opened a short in person bidding war went back and forth between U.S. Express Carriers and Las Vegas Pavers eventually raising the sale price to almost $2 mil.

Former Clark County Museums Administrator Mark Hall-Patton told 8 News Now Thursday the bomb shelter is actually rather toxic due to the lead-based paint used inside and the creosote used to preserve old railroad ties that were used in its construction back in the 1950s.

“The difficulty with that site is that it’s an extremely toxic site,” Hall-Patton told 8 News Now. “It’s the site itself. What they did when they built that, and it was typical of the time, but they dug a big hole, they used railroad ties, which were soaked with creosote … creosote is a wonderful material, if you don’t want bugs, eating your railroad ties, but they don’t eat your railroad ties, because it’s highly toxic, and carcinogenic. So, you can go down there and you smell the creosote. Then (it was) painted with lead based paint. So not only do you have a carcinogen that you’re breathing in, you also have this this, the standard, really ugly green lead based paint on it. So if while it would be wonderful to be able to show people that and walk through it, it would be very difficult to make it safe for people to do it, to make it at ADA accessible would be nearly impossible, because it was not built to be AAA accessible.”

Patton-Hall also said that many of the original Cold War era artifacts that were in the shelter were removed and preserved for Clark County museums. This happened in the late 1990s. Patton-Hall said the objects seen in the video tour he did in 2013 were most likely newer, from National Guard and other emergency training sessions in the 1980s.

Inside the Arden bomb shelter in 2013. (Image: Clark County)

When asked if there were other bomb shelters similar to this one in the Las Vegas valley Hall-Patton said there was one in Henderson that was also built in the 1950s, but he was not sure if it still existed.

The old Arden bomb shelter in the southwest valley is being auctioned by its current owner, the Clark County School District. Mar. 22, 2022 (Photo: Duncan Phenix – KLAS)

Arden is now an industrial area of the valley, located near Rainbow and Blue Diamond on the main Union-Pacific Railroad line. But back in the 1950s there were only around 25,000 people that lived here and Arden was miles from Las Vegas across barren desert scrub. The small community of Arden’s main business was a cement, or plater, plant.

8 News Now will be working to find out what U.S. Express Carriers has planned for the site and will update this story.