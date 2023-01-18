LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Guns and knives are being seized from students at Clark County schools, according to recent data.

Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, from Aug. 8 to Dec. 8, 112 knives and 16 guns were confiscated within the Clark County School District.

That data, which is located on CCSD’s website, comes as teachers continue to express concerns over security, despite the millions of dollars the district has spent.

At Eldorado High School, for example, CCSD invested $26 million last year on security upgrades after a student assaulted a teacher.

“People are really focused on response, it’s like really programmed in our heads. It’s like in our DNA,” Rick Shaw, a violence prevention expert, said. “The cost of prevention is so minuscule compared to what they spend on security.”

Shaw is the founder and chief executive officer of Awareity. He’s been in the school violence prevention field for over 20 years.

He works with large school districts around the country, including Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

While Shaw is headquartered in Las Vegas, he is not associated with CCSD. Yet, he believes schools are spending too much on security.

“We have to start looking at that pre-incident prevention because we can’t respond our way out of this,” Shaw said. “I mean in 2022 there were over 300 school shootings. That’s the most it’s ever been.”

Last week at the Clark County School District Board of Trustees, Vicki Kreidel, who is president of the National Education Association of Southern Nevada, shared her concerns with the rise in violence against teachers.

In December, three juveniles were arrested for allegedly attacking two teachers at Legacy High School.

“As we saw with the Legacy incident, panic buttons won’t save us. But we were hoping that additional actions with safety would follow, we haven’t seen any other measures to improve safety be put into place,” Kreidel told CCSD trustees on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The district introduced that instant alert system last year at several schools for staff to use in emergency situations.

Data from the district showed it has been activated 560 times this school year. About 250 of those times, it was for student code of conduct violations.

Moreover, in an effort to address safety concerns, CCSD banned students from using cell phones during school hours and spent $6 million on installing more security cameras on school buses.