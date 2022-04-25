LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is looking to recruit more teachers as the labor shortage continues to grow.

CCSD could vote later this week to authorize retired licensed employees to fill positions within the district as soon as July 1, 2022. If approved retired employees could have the option to fill certain positions for a two-year period at the school district, through June 30, 2024.

The concern stems from an already well-known issue the district is facing regarding a critical labor shortage of substitute teachers.

In an earlier interview with CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, he said the school district had not been fully staffed since 1994.

To address staff shortages, Nevada now only requires a high school diploma for substitute teachers.

The school board is expected to meet and discuss the matter further on Thursday, April 28.