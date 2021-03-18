CCSD seeks parent feedback as more students post failing grades

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Data shows more Clark County School District students failed the fall semester than in previous school years after transitioning to distance education.

The district wants to upgrade the grading process and needs parent feedback. This has been in the works for awhile but the pandemic added urgency as more students fail classes.

Jamie Johnson has watched her sophomore son struggle with school during the pandemic.

“It’s very, very frustrating,” Johnson said. “All of his grades right now are failing in all of this classes.”

Cristen Drummond: “What kind of student was he like before COVID?’

Jamie Johnson: “He was your average B/C student A in his electives and stuff like that.”

She and other parents question the current grading policy after statistics show an increase of “F’s” and “D’s” issued during the fall semester.

“As we start the 4th quarter, are we looking at damage control?” asked CCSD parent Stephanie Malka.

That was a concern raised during the virtual CCSD grading reform family feedback session — a meeting that focused on more than just grades received by students during the pandemic.

“What we’ve realized is we are in need of a systematic change throughout Clark County School District,” said Ellis Elementary School Principal Shaun Cochran.

CCSD staff say there is inconsistency not only among schools but in departments.

“Our students need equitable grading policies to provide an accurate reflection of their learning,” said Rebecca Meyer of AARSI.

That means possibly changing the grading scale.

“That’s going to be the first step to get a level playing field to start,” said John Anzalone of Sierra Vista High School.

The district encourages families to fill-out a survey and offer their suggestions, but Johnson and others want a solution now to the current problem.

“It’s hard to wonder what’s going to happen next year,” Johnson said.

A link to the parent survey can be found by CLICKING HERE, along with dates and times for other sessions.

A high school principal revealed CCSD expects a drop in the graduation rates this year.

Summer school is already being discussed as well as graduation ceremonies.

Schools may schedule not only a spring commencement but summer and fall too, so students have an opportunity to celebrate with their classmates.