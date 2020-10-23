CCSD schools unlikely to return to in-person learning soon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County schools likely will not return to learning in-person anytime soon. Last night, CCSD Trustees were briefed on the school district’s coronavirus response. Back in July, the board set strict requirements for reopening schools.

That includes a 5% of lower positivity rate and a downward trend in cases for 14 days.

A doctor with the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) said Clark County is not close to those benchmarks, but he would support the board’s decision to return if they have a plan for limiting capacity and social-distancing guidelines are in place.

Board members made it clear that there was no easy answer.

“Would it be more safe to keep schools closed or at least only partially open? I don’t know, I just feel really uncomfortable with this whole thing. It doesn’t seem like there are a lot of answers, and I really don’t like the answer of just, reopen because it’s not going to get better this year,” said Danielle Ford, CCSD School Board Trustee.

The school board plans to vote on the future of in-person learning on Nov. 12.