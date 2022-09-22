LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several Clark County School District schools were recognized for preparing students to enroll and succeed in college.
A total of 11 schools were honored with the College Success Award by GreatSchools.org.
The College Success Award recognizes and celebrates high schools excelling at preparing students for college and ultimately careers.
Schools honored with College Success Award
- Advanced Technologies Academy
- College of Southern Nevada High School East
- College of Southern Nevada High School South
- College of Southern Nevada High School West
- Las Vegas Academy of the Performing Arts
- Northwest Career and Technical Academy
- Palo Verde High School
- Southeast Career and Technical Academy
- Southwest Career and Technical Academy
- Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy
- West Career and Technical Academy
“With our continued focus on student academic success, we strive to give students every opportunity to graduate college and career ready,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “With 11 of 25 Nevada schools being selected, the amazing work of our educators, staff, and administrators to student success shows with these results.”
As part of the goals outlined in CCSD’s five-year strategic plan, Focus: 2024, school counselors work with students at all levels to explore career and college options to make informed decisions after high school. Students are encouraged to look at the relationship between their strengths and abilities, education, and the world of work.