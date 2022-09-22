Since October, $8.1 billion in student debt relief has been approved for some 145,000 borrowers due to changes to a federal forgiveness program. (Getty)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several Clark County School District schools were recognized for preparing students to enroll and succeed in college.

A total of 11 schools were honored with the College Success Award by GreatSchools.org.

The College Success Award recognizes and celebrates high schools excelling at preparing students for college and ultimately careers.

A US flag flies above a building as students earning degrees at Pasadena City College participate in the graduation ceremony, on June 14, 2019, in Pasadena, California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Schools honored with College Success Award

Advanced Technologies Academy

College of Southern Nevada High School East

College of Southern Nevada High School South

College of Southern Nevada High School West

Las Vegas Academy of the Performing Arts

Northwest Career and Technical Academy

Palo Verde High School

Southeast Career and Technical Academy

Southwest Career and Technical Academy

Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy

West Career and Technical Academy

“With our continued focus on student academic success, we strive to give students every opportunity to graduate college and career ready,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “With 11 of 25 Nevada schools being selected, the amazing work of our educators, staff, and administrators to student success shows with these results.”

File photo of Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas

As part of the goals outlined in CCSD’s five-year strategic plan, Focus: 2024, school counselors work with students at all levels to explore career and college options to make informed decisions after high school. Students are encouraged to look at the relationship between their strengths and abilities, education, and the world of work.