Breaking News
Health district: Second ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus case in Clark County is woman in her 70s

CCSD schools get additional cleaning amid coronavirus concerns

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Clark County School District, Monday was used a cleaning day while students had a day off of school.

According to Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, the pre-planned day off gave school officials the opportunity to “provide additional cleaning to all schools in an abundance of caution.”

Jara said the district is taking additional precautions to ensure the schools are clean and disinfected regularly.

CCSD is working closely with the governor’s office, Clark County government, the Southern Nevada Health District and other agencies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories