CCSD schools get additional cleaning amid coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Clark County School District, Monday was used a cleaning day while students had a day off of school.

According to Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, the pre-planned day off gave school officials the opportunity to “provide additional cleaning to all schools in an abundance of caution.”

Jara said the district is taking additional precautions to ensure the schools are clean and disinfected regularly.

CCSD is working closely with the governor’s office, Clark County government, the Southern Nevada Health District and other agencies.