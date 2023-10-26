LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 120 Las Vegas valley students are getting the necessary skills needed to help them land a job after they graduate high school.

Central Technical Training Academy near downtown Las Vegas offers smaller classes that teach construction and manufacturing skills. According to the Bureau of Statistics, there are more than 600,000 job openings in construction and manufacturing each year, which is projected to continue. The Clark County School District school collaborates with local unions to expose students to professionals and offers dual credit classes through the College of Southern Nevada.

The classes include 3D printing, welding, robotics, and HVAC. That training allows students better odds of landing a sought-after high-paying job following graduation.

You can find more information at this link.