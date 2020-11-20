CCSD school nurses prepare for students’ eventual return to campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District will meet again in January to decide when students will return to campus. But while campuses are closed to students, the nursing staff is still working.

They’re taking steps to ensure schools are ready for the kids’ eventual return.

There are many new situations that each school nurse is tackling. They’re getting very creative with having to allocate an area at school for those who get sick.

CCSD nurse Ana Castle said they are “trying to have everything in place because we can technically go back to school at any time.”

Castle is the school nurse for nearly 1,300 high school students at Advanced Technologies Academy and 800 students at Tom Williams Elementary.

“I do miss seeing my kids,” she said. “I’ve called some of their parents. They’ve been doing okay.”

During the pandemic, Castle has been doing a combination of in-person and Google Meets. She conducts health assessments on campus for special education students and works to connect with parents whose students need medical procedures.

In addition to her many regular duties, there are new procedures she has implemented due to COVID-19.

“We’re dong a lot of contact tracing training so that when we do go back to school, we are all well-versed on how we are going to keep track of our students and keep them safe.”

Part of the new protocols involve designating a space as an isolation area. They’re finding a room at each school to convert, ideally one that will have running water and a bathroom.

“Like at A-Tech, my principal and I walked the campus. He gave me a couple options, and we decided to convert what is now the college and career center into an isolation room,” Castle explained. “And the reason we need a separate room versus health office is because our health office needs to stay as the “well area,” like pediatrician offices, well and sick area.”

Nurses are busy working to get the medical consent forms parents fill out before their children return to school electronically signed before that time.