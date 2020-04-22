CCSD school gardens to donate food to feed families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fresh food grown at 180 Clark County schools will be given to local restaurants that are making meals for families in need. The produce will be used to help prepare 800 meals.

The meals will end up at Delivering for Dignity, a non-profit that started as an emergency response to the healthcare and economic crisis created by coronavirus. The program delivers high-quality meals made by local restaurants directly to the doorsteps of individuals most in need.

Originally, the district was planning a large farmers market for the produce.

“Only a month ago, we were preparing for the nation’s largest farmers market and then one of our biggest concerns became where will all this produce go? So, it only makes sense for the students to give their vegetables to families in need,” said Ciara Byrne, co-founder and co-CEO of Green Our Planet which works with the school district.

“Our partnership with Green Our Planet has been great for our students,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “The gardens have provided a great educational environment and it will be a true farm to table experience as their hard work will help feed numerous families in our community.”

CCSD students planted chard, radish, beets and other types of seeds in January. The students had no idea that their school gardens would ultimately help their community in such a big way.