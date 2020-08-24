CCSD school buses providing wi-fi hotspots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are thousands of Clark County School District students who have had issues with access to the internet which is vital this year due to distance learning.

CCSD is trying to meet the demand and has turned school buses into mobile wi-fi hotspots, which is why you may see the buses in some neighborhoods. The buses will be traveling to areas of the valley with poor connectivity.

If there are students who still need an internet connection of Chromebook, the district is urging them to contact the Family Support Center at 1-888-616-2476 or go to this link for more information.