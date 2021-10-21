CCSD ‘School Bus Safety Week’ focuses on roadway dangers impacting students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School bus safety is something a lot of kids haven’t had to worry about with months of distance learning.

With so many recent pedestrians deaths on valley roads, the Clark County School District wants to make sure kids know the A – B – C’s of safety.

As schools focus on health and safety inside the classroom this year they’re also making sure kids are safe on the roadways, whether they’re taking the bus, or walking to school.

The theme, for this year’s safety week, is ‘Be safe, know the danger zone’.

That refers to the blind spot around a school bus.

CCSD transportation executive director Jennifer Vobis says the tires can generate enough wind to suck in a pedestrian, and it has led to deaths in commercial buses.

As pedestrian hit-and-runs rise, Vobis says this education is just as important for drivers.

“It’s really important for people to remember that school is back in session. Not only do students ride the bus but they also walk to school, and to slow down in school zones or if they see students in major roads that are walking on the sidewalk,” said Vobis.

CCSD transportation continues to deal with ongoing staff shortages.

Vobis says there are currently 240 bus driver vacancies, and they are actively hiring.

The school district rolled out the ‘Ride On’ initiative with RTC a few weeks ago to help manage resources.

Vobis says over 1,000 students are participating, and 400 others have requested bus passes.