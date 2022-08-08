LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Clark County school bus traveling on the 215 just west of Hualapai caught fire due to mechanical issues.

There were no passengers on the bus except for the driver, who was able to exit the bus safely. The driver was able to safely pull into the shoulder before the bus caught fire.

Source: Nevada State Police

Source: Nevada State Police

Source: Tiffanie G

Some fuel leaked onto the roadway, which lead to a partial road closure. Westbound traffic is being diverted at Hualapai. Nevada State Police anticipate the closure to be in place for approximately 2 hours.