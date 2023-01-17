LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At a meeting on Tuesday, school boundary changes were discussed regarding Clark County schools.

Some of the proposed changes could impact students in the growing northwest and southeast valley and are meant to ease the overcrowding of high schools.

Lydia Ruiz sits on the attendance zone advisory commission that covers the northwest valley.

“Arbor View is packed, there’s 24 portables, there’s no space available for the kids to eat at lunch,” Ruiz said. “My son goes to the school there, so I’m very well aware of the packed classroom sizes. There’s no space available for the school to grow on its own.”

The attendance zone advisory commission voted in favor of a proposal that moves about 200 students from Arbor View High School to Centennial.

It also sends 20 students from Indian Springs to Centennial an area that Ruiz believes is growing quite rapidly.

“That area is booming right now, it is not just builds and purchase permits. They are putting houses down,” Ruiz added.

“We have more future developments coming and we don’t have a school proposed until 2028, Alex McGurk a parent of a CCSD student said. “That means we have to go six more years with only two high schools.”

Money has been set aside for a new high school to be built in the northwest valley.

There are currently 728 students in 12th grade at Arbor View School and 625 at Centennial High School.

Another high school boundary change focuses on Henderson, sending 277 Coronado High School Students to Green Valley High School.

The boundary for Green Valley High School is extending south to the 215 between Green Valley Parkway and Stephanie Street.

The boundary would provide enrollment relief for Coronado High School.

“Right now people complain a lot about our schools being overcrowded but our most overcrowded schools are our high schools,” Ann Marie Binder with the CCSD attendance zone advisory committee.

A meeting with the Clark County School District trustees is scheduled for Jan. 26.