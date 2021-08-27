CCSD school board trustees to vote on potential staff policy for vaccinations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Should it be mandatory for teachers and staff to be vaccinated? In some cities across the country, it is and it could be for Clark County school district staff soon.

A decision is expected to be made on Wednesday night during a CCSD board meeting. Trustees will vote on a resolution that would allow Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara to establish a policy for vaccinations.

But teachers like Yvonne Percell say they will not comply. “It’s not what I signed up for as a teacher and I wasn’t required to take the flu shot in my 19 previous years that I taught so I don’t know why I would be required to get this shot,” says Percell.

“I’m for the teachers getting vaccinated and I think everyone should get vaccinated as long as their health allows them to do it,” said Krista Martinez, a parent.

But another parent, Jamie Sullard tells 8 News Now she is concerned about what this ultimately means. “I feel that it sets a dangerous precedent. I think that if they are able to vote in a mandate for employees, then the next special meeting may call for us to mandate it for our children,” adds Sullard.

If the resolution is approved, CCSD would have to also consider exemption requests for medical or religious reasons.

The school district would also need to decide on a specific timeline for when staff would need to be vaccinated.

Currently, those staff members that are not vaccinated are required to test weekly, showing proof of a negative test.

8 News Now reached out to the Teacher’s Union about the potential policy and are awaiting a response.