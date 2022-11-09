LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Voters could be changing the face of the embattled Clark County School District Board of Trustees. Two of the three incumbents running for re-election are fighting to keep their seats in the country’s fifth-largest school district.

As of late Tuesday evening, Trustee President Irene Cepeda who represents District D is behind in votes compared to her opponent Brenda Zamora. Cepeda was elected to the board in 2018 and took over as president in early 2022 after serving as vice president.

In District F, Danielle Ford is running against Irene Bustamante Adams. Ford is trailing behind Bustamante Adams.

Trustee Linda P. Cavazos has an early lead over former Eureka County School Superintendent Greg Wieman. Both are competing for the District G seat.

This election follows years of turmoil among some board members. The board of trustees has spent thousands of taxpayer dollars for training and retreats to try and get along better.

Despite the training, fighting at board meetings and on social media continued.

School races are nonpartisan so any candidate winning a majority of the vote will win the election.

Election officials said they resumed counting ballots at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Until the final ballots are in, none of the results are final.