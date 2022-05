LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Board of School Trustees has approved the final budget for the upcoming new school year.

The projected budget revenue is $2.9B, which is an increase of $15.2M from 2021 to 2022.

Chief Financial Officer Jason Goudie presented to the CCSD school board, that the unassigned ending fund balance is anticipated to be $122.1M or 4.25% of revenues.