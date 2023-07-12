LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials from the Clark County School District expect learning loss as 47 schools prepare to change schedules, while the union representing Clark County educators says the move is “the height of hypocrisy.”

According to a release from the Clark County School District, adjustments will be made to the start and end times of some schools. 47 schools will have their schedules changed, the district said. In the release, the changes are blamed on the Clark County Education Association, who CCSD officials say have “refused to consider contract waivers (An avenue for schools to waive specific provisions of the negotiated agreement) for over six months without additional, unreasonable concessions by the District in the upcoming 2023–2025 Negotiated Agreement.”

The district’s chief communications officer Tod Story says Clark County School District students will “bear the brunt of CCEA’s unreasonable demands,” adding that he is expecting learning loss due to the changes.

“Should CCEA continue its bad faith, obstructionist tactics of refusing contract waivers, our licensed professionals at these schools will see a reduction in their work hours, which estimates show results in over $10 million less in pay,” said Story in the news release.

In response to the release, the CCEA cited a $75,000 pay increase for CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara and stagnant educator salaries.

“It is the height of hypocrisy for CCSD to demand that educators extend their school day without

adjusting their pay with a salary increase, especially when the money is there,” said the release.

“CCEA holds firm on its position that Jara should be fired or resign,” said the CCEA news release. “Students and educators cannot afford another three years of his failed leadership.”

Details were not divulged as to which schools would see the schedule modifications. The release said that administrators at impacted schools will be reaching out to parents about the changes.