LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first day of school will look different this year for all Clark County School District school campuses.

According to CCSD Police, a single-point entry for students, staff, and visitors will now be central at all schools.

Lieutenant Bryan Zink with CCSD police, told 8 News Now his team has taken this summer to reflect on the Uvalde school massacre in Texas.

Lt. Zink said 18 officers were able to receive additional training against active shooters and terrorist attacks.

“All of our officers know what their duties and responsibilities are if there were an unfortunate active assailant or shooter on one of our campuses,” Lt. Zink told 8 News Now. “Our officers are trained in every single jurisdiction, and we work hand in hand.”

Also, new this year, school police have a set of 42 master keys that can be used for various schools, in case of emergencies.

This was a big issue in Uvalde, where officers claimed they couldn’t get into the classroom until a janitor unlocked the door.

“I would hate to think that anything like that would happen in Las Vegas,” Lt. Zink added.

School police also want to remind parents and students that they will have K-9 officers conducting random checks in schools this year.

Students will also be required to exit the classroom while leaving their backpacks behind so the dogs can check them.

Another reminder from police, if a student is caught with a gun, it’s an automatic arrest.