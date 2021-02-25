CCSD reveals safety measures in place as students return to classroom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One concern from families is how the Clark County School District will properly disinfect schools while kids are back in the classroom, but the district says there are plenty of safety measures being taken to keep students and staff safe.

Students with potential COVID-19 symptoms are brought into a designated sick room, where they are able to stay distanced and wait until a parent can come pick them up.

Each school will have these “sick room, do not enter” signs outside, to differentiate it from the normal health office.

Inside, nurses will wear full PPE, including fit-tested N95 masks, a face shield and a gown.

Meanwhile, custodians will spend a portion of their day cleaning and disinfecting the campus.

“We’re going to have less people in the building, there’s going to be less generation of trash, lunch is going to be handled differently,” said Jeff Wagner, CCSD Chief of Facilities. “So, they’re going to take that time they would have spent doing those items and spend that on more frequent cleaning of touched surfaces, restrooms, things of that nature.”

Placards will be placed on door handles with cleaning reminders and will show the last time the classroom was disinfected.

Classrooms will be cleaned daily with a germicide that will sit for five minutes before being wiped away.

Teachers also have the option to keep a bottle with them to disinfect as they deem necessary.

In between cohorts there will be an enhanced cleaning on the same surfaces, but with a more aggressive product.