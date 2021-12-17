CCSD responds to social media rumors about threats against schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be increased security at schools Friday morning following vague threats of violence against schools across the country.

According to an email sent to parents, CCSD said it’s aware of the social media rumors that are being experienced by many school districts nationwide. The email said, “are often created by individuals outside our community with the intent of disrupting learning across the country.”

Carson City School District in Northern Nevada announced Thursday night that all classes would be canceled Friday out of an abundance of caution even though the district doesn’t consider the threat credible. However, schools will remain open in Clark County with precautions. Some campuses will not allow students to bring backpacks to school.

The anonymous posts circulating online warned that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats.

This is the CCSD email:

The Clark County School District (CCSD) is aware of some social media trends and rumors that can create disruptions on our campuses and the surrounding community. Please know that there are currently vague threats being experienced by many school districts across the nation. CCSD administration and CCSD Police are aware of these posts that are often created by individuals outside our community with the intent of disrupting learning across the country. Please know that CCSD Police and our law enforcement partners take threats seriously, however, these current social media trends are vague and mean to stop the learning environment on the last day of school Dec. 17 for many school districts across the country. One of our top priorities is to provide a positive and safe learning environment, safe from distractions, for all of our students and staff. We are asking for parents to monitor their children’s social media usage and engage their children in conversations about proper behavior and the expectations outlined in the CCSD Student Code of Conduct. Also, please talk to your children about the serious consequences of making threats to the school. It is not a joke. All threats are taken seriously and will be dealt with appropriately. We also encourage all members of the community to report threats directly to law enforcement, rather than sharing unsubstantiated rumors through social media. Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention. CCSD

Friday is the final day of school before the winter break begins. CCSD is the nation’s fifth-largest school district in the nation.