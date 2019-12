LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District informed via their Twitter account that they are experiencing an outage with their phone provider.

Some parents reported to getting a message like this one on their phones

They informed that school safety is not an issue and that CCSD School Police are aware of the matter.

They did not say who the provider is but did say they are working to restore services as soon as possible.

CCSD is currently experiencing an outage with our phone provider. School safety is not an issue and CCSD School Police are aware of the matter. We are working with our provider to restore services as soon as possible. School will resume as normal at this time. — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) December 19, 2019

School classes are not being impacted for the time being.

This is a developing story.