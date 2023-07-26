LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As classes resume on Aug. 7, the Clark County School District is reassuring parents that drivers undergo extensive training before taking the wheel.

“The more familiar you are with the area you’re covering, the better opportunity you have to not make any contact with fixed objects,” Amber Rideout, director of operations transportation at CCSD, said.

Her answer is in response to a crash video and five years’ worth of school bus incidents, 8 News Now obtained.

Over the previous two school years from 2021 to 2023, there have been 1,138 school bus crashes.

In the 2021/2022 school year, there were 499 crashes and in 299 of them, the bus driver was at fault.

During the most recent school year, there were 647 crashes and the bus driver was blamed in 359 of them.

Accidents also rose steadily in the three months before the 2023 school year ended: 61 in March; 65 in April; and 85 in May.

The transportation director wants these numbers to come down.

“We do professional development throughout the school year. We reference them to some of our professional development workshops. We typically offer those monthly throughout the school year,” Rideout said.

Last year, CCSD upgraded its school bus cameras to allow for real-time monitoring.

“We’re actually able to look in to see what’s going on while the buses are in motion. What we’ve been able to do is to identify any true emergencies that are happening in real-time,” Rideout said.

The district added that students are better behaved when there’s a camera on a bus.

On Friday, CCSD bus drivers will get their assigned routes, which will be based on seniority.

Rideout said by the end of that day, they’ll have a more accurate count of their vacancies. They currently have 60 openings.

CCSD has more than 1,900 buses that make nearly 31,500 bus stops across southern Nevada.