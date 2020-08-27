CCSD reports data security incident Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) has confirmed a data security incident to their systems Thursday afternoon.

CCSD wants to assure the public that privacy and security of information is one of their top priorities.

“We are currently working with our local and federal authorities to assess the full impact and will hold those responsible accountable. We have not received any reports at this time of interruptions of service to our learning platforms,” said in a statement released by Clark County School District Communications.

According to the release, distance education continues.

The District will provide more information on this incident as it becomes available.

