CCSD reminds parents to register now — school starts Aug. 24

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the start of school less than two weeks away, families should be sure their children are registered for the 2020-2021 school year.

With distance education playing such a big role as the Las Vegas valley deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, registration is how the school district knows who you are and how to communicate important information. To expedite access to a Chromebook for your student, register now.

Register online at register.ccsd.net or call 702-799-7678.

If you don’t have a computer, download the Connect with CCSD app on your smartphone.

Parents can also find information through their school’s website.

If you’re not sure which school your student is zoned for, you can find more information including zoning boundaries at http://www.ccsd.net/schools/zoning/

The district is also providing an address search and a Google map to assist in identifying the schools in your neighborhood.

Clark County School District officials emphasize the importance of getting registration done ahead of time to make the start of the school year as smooth as possible.

Greg Manzi of CCSD Student Record Services said the district is “on pace,” and registration levels are normal compared to previous years.

To register a student new to CCSD, be sure to have these documents:

Proof of Address: One form of proof of address is required. A recent utility bill (telephone and cable bills are not acceptable), current mortgage statement, rental receipt, residential lease agreement, or sales contract are acceptable forms of proof of address.

One form of proof of address is required. A recent utility bill (telephone and cable bills are not acceptable), current mortgage statement, rental receipt, residential lease agreement, or sales contract are acceptable forms of proof of address. Parent/Guardian Personal Identification: A driver’s license, picture identification, and/or passport are acceptable forms of personal identification. Permanent and temporary guardians should be prepared to provide proof of guardianship at the time of registration.

A driver’s license, picture identification, and/or passport are acceptable forms of personal identification. Permanent and temporary guardians should be prepared to provide proof of guardianship at the time of registration. Proof of Child’s Identity: An original birth certificate, passport, or a certified birth card issued by a health district are acceptable documents for proof of a child’s identity.

An original birth certificate, passport, or a certified birth card issued by a health district are acceptable documents for proof of a child’s identity. Immunization Record: Unless excused because of religious belief or medical condition, a child may not be enrolled in a public school in Nevada unless the child has been immunized and has received the proper boosters.

For detailed information concerning immunization requirements for children attending CCSD schools, visit ccsd.net/parents/enrollment#proofImm. For assistance with obtaining immunizations, parents may contact the Southern Nevada Health District at

702-759-0850.