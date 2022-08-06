LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As summer break comes to a close, and the upcoming school season begins, the Clark County School District (CCSD) is reminding parents and students to complete their online registration.

School starts on Monday (Aug 8) and for those still needing to register, CCSD is encouraging them to report to schools for assistance.

Families who qualify for Shared Housing should have been contacted throughout the summer. If a student is in a Shared Housing situation, schools are ready to assist with online registration and will work directly with the Shared Housing office to assist with required enrollment information.