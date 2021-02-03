CCSD releases updated hybrid learning transition plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) has updated the transition plan for the hybrid instructional model. CCSD posted the now 235-page guide on its website.

This is slightly more reading material than the original document released in November. It offers updated information about school protocols, cleaning, operations and the overall transition.

The district is preparing to welcome back only Pre-Kindergarten through third grade students in buildings on March 1.

All staff and students must wear a face covering, but there are a few exceptions when it can be removed. A few pages outline the type of personal protective equipment (PPE) required for employees, depending on the job.

The document also highlights teacher assignments in either Cohort A, B or C. Cohort C is full-time distance education, and the other two incorporate in-person and online learning.

CCSD offers sample schedules to see what a typical day looks like for not only elementary, but middle school and high schools. The guide offers directions for secondary schools, but it remains unknown when hybrid learning will start for those grade levels.

The release of the updated guide comes five days after lower elementary school students had to choose between continuing distance education or starting hybrid learning.

The timing frustrates some families who wanted this information ahead of time.