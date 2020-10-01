CCSD releases update on recent ransomware attack, offers credit monitoring to employees

A computer programmer or hacker prints a code on a laptop keyboard to break into a secret organization system.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District released a statement on its Facebook page about the recent ransomware attack on its computer system that may have compromised CCSD data.

In the statement, CCSD acknowledges it did not pay “the ransom demand made by the attackers” and is still working to identify those individuals. It is also offering current school district employees free credit monitoring and identity restoration services.

CCSD said it immediately notified law enforcement of the Aug. 27 attack and began an investigation to determine what exactly what data was stolen and which individuals could be impacted.

Two cyber security companies confirmed to 8 News Now that the information a hacker stole from the Clark County School District last month is now published online.