CCSD releases reopening plan, slated for July 9 approval

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District released its reopening plan for schools Tuesday. It outlines challenges the district faces, recommended school year structures and other planning details.

The plan was formed around four guiding principals:

Safety and well-being of students and employees

Promoting equity and accessibility to learning for all students

Providing instructional delivery systems to meet the needs of all students

Fostering positive relationships and interactions

CCSD outlined several “unprecedented” challenges the district and other districts are facing, including the public health challenge, a compressed timeline and scrutiny, among others.

The district says it considered several different methods to ensure an effective and safe school year, from half-day sessions to a year-round calendar, delayed start and blended learning.

After taking several evaluation criteria into account, the CCSD Board of Trustees recommended an adjusted start date for students, blended learning on certain days and semester-based courses for secondary students.

Planning details were also released for:

Health and wellness

Teaching and learning

Operations (including food services, transportation, technology)

Facilities

Human Resources

Communication

Plan approval is slated for July 9, and school readiness will be determined in July.